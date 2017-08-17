More Politics News

New Mexico well authority seeking federal funding

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 2:36 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M.

Local and state officials are considering applying for federal funding to repair a New Mexico well.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2fOWav7 ) repairing the I&W Brine Well would prevent a collapse and $1 billion in damages to local infrastructure.

Eddy County Commissioner Stella Davis, who sits on the well authority's finance working group, says state funds for the $25 million remediation efforts were being researched, but federal funding could be the answer.

Davis says members of the authority are planning a trip to Washington, D.C. next month to meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to attempt to identify available funds.

