New Mexico well authority seeking federal funding

Local and state officials are considering applying for federal funding to repair a New Mexico well.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports (http://bit.ly/2fOWav7 ) repairing the I&W Brine Well would prevent a collapse and $1 billion in damages to local infrastructure.
Eddy County Commissioner Stella Davis, who sits on the well authority's finance working group, says state funds for the $25 million remediation efforts were being researched, but federal funding could be the answer.
Davis says members of the authority are planning a trip to Washington, D.C. next month to meet with U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to attempt to identify available funds.
