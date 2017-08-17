McCaskill, possible rival Hawley meet at Missouri State Fair

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and her potential Republican rival Attorney General Josh Hawley are meeting at the Missouri State Fair.
The two shook hands and chatted Thursday at the annual Governor's Ham Breakfast.
McCaskill is up for re-election in 2018. Hawley created a committee to explore a bid for the office but hasn't officially entered.
Hawley said it was nice to meet the senator for the first time.
The two spoke about efforts to combat human trafficking they say is conducted through the website Backpage.com.
McCaskill says she told Hawley that documents from a U.S. Senate investigation of the website are available for use. Hawley's office now is investigating Backpage.com.
The breakfast is a tradition for political hopefuls in Missouri to shake hands with potential supporters.
