FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of Cook’s pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Charlottesville, Va., during a white-nationalist rally. Cook made the commitment late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo
Apple CEO makes $2 million pledge to fight hate

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 2:43 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of CEO Tim Cook's pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Virginia during a white-nationalist rally last weekend.

Cook made the commitment late Wednesday in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

Cook also says he strongly disagrees with President Donald Trump's comparison between the actions of white nationalists and protesters opposing them.

Cook believes equating the two "runs counter to our ideals as Americans," making him the latest prominent CEO to distance himself from Trump.

Apple is giving $1 million apiece to Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. It will also match employee donations to those two groups and other human rights organizations on a two-for-one basis.

