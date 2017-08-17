Apple CEO makes $2 million pledge to fight hate

FILE - In this Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of Cook’s pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Charlottesville, Va., during a white-nationalist rally. Cook made the commitment late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo