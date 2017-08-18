Trump won towns drowning in despair. Will he save them?

ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, AUG. 21, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-Robert LaCount, a recovering addict, stands outside an old church he is fixing up as a community center in Hoquiam, Wash., Monday, June 12, 2017. For years, LaCount cycled in and out of jail and it did nothing to stop the addiction. He didn't care if he lived or died; he endangered his own children, spent Christmases in missions, until one day it occurred to him that his life had been so empty no one would care enough to claim his body from the morgue when he died. He got clean nine years ago, and now runs a sober housing program where he fields 10 calls a day that he has to say no to because there's so much need and so few resources. David Goldman AP Photo