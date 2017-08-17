More Politics News

Wisconsin mayor orders removal of Confederate memorials

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 1:09 PM

MADISON, Wis.

A mayor says monuments to confederate soldiers are being removed from a cemetery in traditionally liberal Madison, Wisconsin, because the Civil War was "a defense of the deplorable practice of slavery."

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin made the announcement in a statement Thursday. It isn't clear whether the monuments have already been removed.

The mayor says removing the monuments at the Forest Hill Cemetery will produce "minimal or no disruption to the cemetery itself." Soglin's decision comes as cities nationwide are removing Confederacy-related monuments following last weekend's deadly confrontations at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In his statement, Soglin also calls the Civil War "an act of insurrection and treason." He says another Confederate monument in the city is being removed, but provided no details.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video