Louisiana deficit plans: Cut list devised for possible gap

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

August 17, 2017 1:07 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

If Louisiana's income projections come up short this year, safety-net hospitals, public colleges and local sheriffs housing state prisoners could take cuts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration presented its first ideas for up to $60 million in cuts it would suggest if Louisiana faces a midyear deficit.

Republican lawmakers, including House GOP leaders, worry the state budget for the financial year that began July 1 spends too much money and could set Louisiana up for midyear cuts.

Lawmakers asked Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne to devise a plan for holding back $60 million from state agencies in case the revenue forecast is too optimistic. He unveiled the first proposal Friday, with a follow-up memo sent this week.

The largest reductions on the list would hit health care and higher education.

