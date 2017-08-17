Louisiana deficit plans: Cut list devised for possible gap

If Louisiana's income projections come up short this year, safety-net hospitals, public colleges and local sheriffs housing state prisoners could take cuts.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration presented its first ideas for up to $60 million in cuts it would suggest if Louisiana faces a midyear deficit.
Republican lawmakers, including House GOP leaders, worry the state budget for the financial year that began July 1 spends too much money and could set Louisiana up for midyear cuts.
Lawmakers asked Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne to devise a plan for holding back $60 million from state agencies in case the revenue forecast is too optimistic. He unveiled the first proposal Friday, with a follow-up memo sent this week.
The largest reductions on the list would hit health care and higher education.
