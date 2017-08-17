More Politics News

Public drought meetings scheduled in Stanley and Beach

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 1:03 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring are hosting public drought meetings next week in Stanley and Beach.

The Stanley meeting is 5-8 p.m. Central time Monday at the Mountrail County South Complex. The Beach meeting is 5-8 p.m. Mountain time Thursday at the town's Community Center.

The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows 82 percent of North Dakota in some stage of drought. Forty-four percent of the state is listed in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video