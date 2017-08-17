Public drought meetings scheduled in Stanley and Beach

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring are hosting public drought meetings next week in Stanley and Beach.
The Stanley meeting is 5-8 p.m. Central time Monday at the Mountrail County South Complex. The Beach meeting is 5-8 p.m. Mountain time Thursday at the town's Community Center.
The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday, shows 82 percent of North Dakota in some stage of drought. Forty-four percent of the state is listed in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.
Comments