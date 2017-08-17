Confederate monument defaced again at Arizona memorial plaza

FILE - This June 5, 2017 file photo shows a monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961, amid other memorials at Wesley Bonin Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the Capitol complex in Phoenix. The memorial has been cleaned after it was defaced with paint a second time this week amid controversy over Confederate statutes and other honors. The state Department of Public Safety says troopers on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 confirmed that the Confederate Troops Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza had been painted. The DPS says a suspect described as a white man in his 40s was last seen riding a bicycle nearby.
FILE - This June 5, 2017 file photo shows a monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961, amid other memorials at Wesley Bonin Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the Capitol complex in Phoenix. The memorial has been cleaned after it was defaced with paint a second time this week amid controversy over Confederate statutes and other honors. The state Department of Public Safety says troopers on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 confirmed that the Confederate Troops Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza had been painted. The DPS says a suspect described as a white man in his 40s was last seen riding a bicycle nearby. Angie Wang, File AP Photo
FILE - This June 5, 2017 file photo shows a monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961, amid other memorials at Wesley Bonin Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the Capitol complex in Phoenix. The memorial has been cleaned after it was defaced with paint a second time this week amid controversy over Confederate statutes and other honors. The state Department of Public Safety says troopers on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 confirmed that the Confederate Troops Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza had been painted. The DPS says a suspect described as a white man in his 40s was last seen riding a bicycle nearby. Angie Wang, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Confederate monument defaced again at Arizona memorial plaza

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 12:52 PM

PHOENIX

A Confederate monument at an Arizona state government memorial plaza in Phoenix has been cleaned after it was defaced with paint a second time this week amid controversy over Confederate statutes and other honors.

The state Department of Public Safety says troopers early Thursday morning confirmed that the Confederate Troops Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza had been painted. The DPS says a suspect described as a white man in his 40s was last seen riding a bicycle nearby.

The state Department of Administration says the monument also was cleaned Wednesday after it was painted Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday denounced hate groups but refused to heed calls from civil rights leaders to take the lead to remove six Confederate monuments in Arizona.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video