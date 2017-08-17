Confederate monument defaced again at Arizona memorial plaza

FILE - This June 5, 2017 file photo shows a monument to Arizona Confederate soldiers, presented by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1961, amid other memorials at Wesley Bonin Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the Capitol complex in Phoenix. The memorial has been cleaned after it was defaced with paint a second time this week amid controversy over Confederate statutes and other honors. The state Department of Public Safety says troopers on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 confirmed that the Confederate Troops Memorial at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza had been painted. The DPS says a suspect described as a white man in his 40s was last seen riding a bicycle nearby. Angie Wang, File AP Photo