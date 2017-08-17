Ex-NY governor hopeful who insulted Obamas kicked off board

FILE- In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Carl Paladino, right, walks with his lawyers outside the state Department of Education building in Albany, N.Y. The one-time Republican candidate for New York governor whose insults of Barack and Michelle Obama preceded calls for his ouster from the Buffalo school board has been removed from the post. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced her decision Thursday, Aug. 17, following a five-day hearing in June. School board members lobbied for Paladino's removal after he disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations that were discussed in closed-door sessions.
FILE- In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Carl Paladino, right, walks with his lawyers outside the state Department of Education building in Albany, N.Y. The one-time Republican candidate for New York governor whose insults of Barack and Michelle Obama preceded calls for his ouster from the Buffalo school board has been removed from the post. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced her decision Thursday, Aug. 17, following a five-day hearing in June. School board members lobbied for Paladino's removal after he disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations that were discussed in closed-door sessions. Mary Esch, File AP Photo
FILE- In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Carl Paladino, right, walks with his lawyers outside the state Department of Education building in Albany, N.Y. The one-time Republican candidate for New York governor whose insults of Barack and Michelle Obama preceded calls for his ouster from the Buffalo school board has been removed from the post. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced her decision Thursday, Aug. 17, following a five-day hearing in June. School board members lobbied for Paladino's removal after he disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations that were discussed in closed-door sessions. Mary Esch, File AP Photo

More Politics News

Ex-NY governor hopeful who insulted Obamas kicked off board

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 1:09 PM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A one-time Republican candidate for New York governor whose insults of Barack and Michelle Obama preceded calls for his ouster from the Buffalo school board has been removed from the post.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced her decision Thursday following a five-day hearing in June. School board members lobbied for Paladino's removal after he disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations that were discussed in closed-door sessions.

But Paladino said the real reason for their efforts were comments he made that appeared in a Buffalo arts newspaper. Paladino wrote that he wanted to see the former president dead of mad cow disease and the former first lady living with a gorilla in Africa. He said the comments weren't for publication.

He didn't immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video