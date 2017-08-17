Ex-NY governor hopeful who insulted Obamas kicked off board

FILE- In this June 22, 2017 file photo, Carl Paladino, right, walks with his lawyers outside the state Department of Education building in Albany, N.Y. The one-time Republican candidate for New York governor whose insults of Barack and Michelle Obama preceded calls for his ouster from the Buffalo school board has been removed from the post. State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia announced her decision Thursday, Aug. 17, following a five-day hearing in June. School board members lobbied for Paladino's removal after he disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations that were discussed in closed-door sessions. Mary Esch, File AP Photo