More Politics News

Republicans Nicholson, Vukmir line up big money supporters

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 11:50 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Deep-pocketed Republicans are starting to take sides in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, even though only one candidate has officially entered the race.

Former Marine Kevin Nicholson announced the support of 14 prominent Republican donors and fundraisers on Thursday. Nicholson is the only officially declared candidate. He secured the backing of national conservative group Club for Growth earlier this week.

Nicholson's backers include longtime GOP fundraiser Mary Stitt, Ariens Co. President Dan Ariens and prominent Madison real estate developer Terrence Wall.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir is expected to get into the race soon. She has landed Beloit billionaire Diane Hendricks as her finance co-chair and Mary Kohler will be on her campaign committee. Kohler is the widow of Terry Kohler, a Republican activist who was president of Windway Capital Corp.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video