Republicans Nicholson, Vukmir line up big money supporters

Deep-pocketed Republicans are starting to take sides in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race, even though only one candidate has officially entered the race.
Former Marine Kevin Nicholson announced the support of 14 prominent Republican donors and fundraisers on Thursday. Nicholson is the only officially declared candidate. He secured the backing of national conservative group Club for Growth earlier this week.
Nicholson's backers include longtime GOP fundraiser Mary Stitt, Ariens Co. President Dan Ariens and prominent Madison real estate developer Terrence Wall.
State Sen. Leah Vukmir is expected to get into the race soon. She has landed Beloit billionaire Diane Hendricks as her finance co-chair and Mary Kohler will be on her campaign committee. Kohler is the widow of Terry Kohler, a Republican activist who was president of Windway Capital Corp.
