Migration trends shifting across Mediterranean region

Rescue workers carry an injured Moroccan migrant on a stretcher as they arrive to the port of Tarifa, southern Spain, after being rescued with others in the Strait of Gibraltar, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Spain's maritime rescue service has saved more than 600 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco in the past 24 hours, making it one of its busiest days so far this year. Marcos Moreno AP Photo