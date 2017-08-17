The Latest: White to seek 6th term as secretary of state

The Latest on the Democrats' Day campaign rally in Springrfield (all times local):
10:30
Secretary of State Jesse White says he'll seek a sixth term in 2018.
The 83-year-old Democrat told a crowd of 1,800 at a party brunch in Springfield on Thursday, "I'm your man." The brunch was hosted by the Illinois Democratic County Chairman's Association on Democrats Day and usually precedes a rally at the Illinois State Fair. But the rally was canceled this year.
White was elected secretary of state in 1998. He earlier announced he would not run again but changed his mind. The former state representative and Cook County recorder of deeds is a popular vote-getter. He's been credited with ending long lines at driver's license facilities.
He succeeded George Ryan. Republican Ryan was elected governor in 1998 and later went to federal prison for political corruption largely tied to his time as secretary of state.
___
4:40 a.m.
Illinois Democrats are gathering for the annual Illinois State Fair campaign rally — without stopping at the fair.
The focus for state Democrats on Thursday will be on a morning brunch hosted by the Illinois Democratic County Chairman's Association. Democratic candidates for governor plan to attend, but there will be no old-time afternoon campaign rally at the fair.
Democrats challenging Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in 2018 include Chicago businessmen J.B. Pritzker and Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston, Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar (uh-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR') and Madison County school administrator Bob Daiber (DYE'-bur).
Pawar has invited Democrats including his opponents to a "Progressives Day" rally after the brunch. Daiber and his wife Karen will be recognized at the fair for their family's "Centennial Farm" in Alhambra.
