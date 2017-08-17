More Politics News

Backers of Indiana hate crime law planning renewed push

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 11:27 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Supporters of establishing a hate crimes law in Indiana say they hope the state Legislature will take action following the deadly violence at a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville.

The Anti-Defamation League lists Indiana as one of just five states without laws allowing increased penalties for crimes motivated by biases, including race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.

Bills establishing such an Indiana law have failed repeatedly in the Legislature, but Democratic Sen. Lonnie Randolph says it's abundantly clear that the state needs those protections.

Some in Indiana's Republican-dominated Legislature have argued the motivation for a crime shouldn't change how a person is punished.

But Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says it might be time to make it clear that judges can consider such factors in sentencings.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video