Mayor pushes to keep PawSox in Rhode Island

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 11:25 AM

PAWTUCKET, R.I.

A Rhode Island mayor is pushing state lawmakers to approve a new ballpark for the Pawtucket Red Sox so they can stay in their current hometown.

WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2i9o6dR ) reports that Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien's proposal comes after the Worcester, Massachusetts, City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to direct their city manager to try and lure the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

Grebien's bill calls for the construction of an $83 million stadium with the team paying $45 million and taxpayers footing the rest. The taxpayer contribution would be repaid through tax revenue from the park and ticket sales.

Grebien says if the Senate Finance Committee doesn't act, Pawtucket would be "seriously in jeopardy" of losing the team.

The Senate Finance Chairman says the committee will hold hearings on the bill this fall.

