FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In a lengthy Facebook post from John Carter Cash on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the siblings say they were “sickened” when they were alerted to a video of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wearing a T-shirt with their father’s name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that erupted into deadly violence. The post, says Johnny Cash’s heart “beat with the rhythm of love and social justice.” They requested his name “be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.”
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In a lengthy Facebook post from John Carter Cash on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the siblings say they were “sickened” when they were alerted to a video of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wearing a T-shirt with their father’s name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that erupted into deadly violence. The post, says Johnny Cash’s heart “beat with the rhythm of love and social justice.” They requested his name “be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.” Mark Duncan AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In a lengthy Facebook post from John Carter Cash on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the siblings say they were “sickened” when they were alerted to a video of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wearing a T-shirt with their father’s name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that erupted into deadly violence. The post, says Johnny Cash’s heart “beat with the rhythm of love and social justice.” They requested his name “be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.” Mark Duncan AP Photo

More Politics News

Cash family: Keep Johnny's name away from 'hateful ideology'

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 11:27 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The children of Johnny Cash are asking white supremacists and other hate groups not to wear or use the country singer's name or image.

In a lengthy Wednesday night Facebook post from son John Carter Cash, the siblings say they were "sickened" when they were alerted to a video of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wearing a T-shirt with their father's name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted into deadly violence.

The post, reported by The Tennessean , says Johnny Cash's heart "beat with the rhythm of love and social justice." They requested his name "be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology."

The post, also signed by Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy and Tara Cash, says the family values love and kindness, respects diversity and cherishes "our shared humanity."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video