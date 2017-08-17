Cash family: Keep Johnny's name away from 'hateful ideology'

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1995 file photo, Johnny Cash performs during his segment of the Concert for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In a lengthy Facebook post from John Carter Cash on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, the siblings say they were “sickened” when they were alerted to a video of a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi wearing a T-shirt with their father’s name at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that erupted into deadly violence. The post, says Johnny Cash’s heart “beat with the rhythm of love and social justice.” They requested his name “be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.” Mark Duncan AP Photo