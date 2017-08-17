More Politics News

New Hampshire GOP headquarters tagged with "Nazi" vandalism

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 11:16 AM

CONCORD, New Hampshire

A spokesman for the New Hampshire Republican Party says the party's headquarters were vandalized with graffiti of the word "Nazis" scribbled inside a hand-drawn heart.

Party spokesman Patrick Hynes tells WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2w51G3b ) the vandalism happened overnight on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. He says the graffiti was written on the rear wall of the building.

Hynes says the vandalism was discovered on Thursday morning when staff entered the building. Staffers were washing the word "Nazis" off the wall on Thursday morning.

Hynes says the party filed a report with Concord police.

A window was also broken but there was no interior damage and the building wasn't broken into.

