APNewsBreak: Officer who shot 13-year-old feared gunfight

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2016 file photo, a funeral service card bearing the likeness of Tyre King, the 13-year-old Ohio boy who was fatally shot by Columbus police, is carried by a mourner in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus, Ohio, police officer Bryan Mason shot King, after a suspected robbery last year feared a gunfight with the teen, who the officer said pulled a gun from his pants, records show. Mason fired when he saw a laser sight on the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun, Mason said in a formal statement and interview with detectives obtained by The Associated Press through a records request. John Minchillo, File AP Photo