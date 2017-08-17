More Politics News

Boston Free Speech Rally gets permit, with restrictions

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 11:12 AM

BOSTON

Boston has granted permission for what organizers call a Free Speech Rally but which some people fear is actually a white nationalist rally similar to the one that erupted in violence in Virginia last weekend.

The permit granted Wednesday for the event on Boston Common comes with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.

The permit is for 100 people and a two-hour rally Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

Barriers will separate participants from a planned counter-protest.

Mayor Marty Walsh said there will be "zero tolerance" for violence, but he didn't expect any.

Rally organizer John Medlar says he trusts police to prevent violence.

Organizers said on Facebook they are not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organizers.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video