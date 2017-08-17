More Politics News

Vermont gets disaster declaration for summer storm damage

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 10:18 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The state of Vermont has received a federal disaster declaration for six counties damaged by severe storms that swept the state between June 29 and July 1.

The public assistance disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency allows communities and public utilities to receive 75 percent reimbursement for expenses from storm response and recovery.

The money can be used for expenses that include debris removal and repairs to public roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

A preliminary damage assessment identified $4.7 million in damage.

The counties included in the disaster declaration are Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Orange, Rutland, Washington, and Windsor.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the declaration will provide much-needed financial relief for the affected communities.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video