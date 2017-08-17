Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, left, next to Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, shakes hands with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, next to Defense Secretary James Mattis, at the start of a Security Consultative Committee meeting, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the State Department in Washington.
Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, left, next to Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, shakes hands with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, next to Defense Secretary James Mattis, at the start of a Security Consultative Committee meeting, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
US, Japan discuss North Korean threat

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 10:16 AM

WASHINGTON

The U.S. and Japanese defense chiefs and top diplomats are meeting in Washington to discuss North Korea amid mixed messages from the Trump administration on how to deal with the nuclear and missile threat.

Japan is a key U.S. ally and potential target of North Korean aggression.

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are hosting Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the State Department.

Thursday's annual security cooperation meeting comes days after North Korea warned of plans to launch missiles toward the U.S. Pacific island of Guam.

President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the North Korean threat. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with "fire and fury."

