The Latest: Phoenix police: Suspect shot by officer

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 9:41 AM

PHOENIX

The Latest on a police shooting in Phoenix (all times local):

6:35 a.m.

Phoenix police say a suspect has been taken to a hospital after being shot by a police officer.

A Police Department spokesman says the officer wasn't injured and that incident occurred Thursday morning near 26th and Roosevelt streets in central Phoenix.

No identities were released, and additional information wasn't immediately available.

___

6 a.m

Phoenix police say there's been a shooting involving police but that no officers are injured.

Media outlets report that an officer shot a suspect and that the suspect has been taken to a hospital.

The incident occurred Thursday morning near 26th and Roosevelt streets.

