Armed suspect fatally shot by LA County deputies after chase

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shot an armed suspect during a foot chase that ended in a Watts housing project.
Deputy Trina Schrader says deputies on patrol Wednesday evening noticed a suspicious vehicle parked facing the wrong way on a street.
When they approached, a man standing outside the car began to run. Schrader says the suspect, armed with a handgun, led deputies into the Nickerson Gardens housing development, where he was shot.
Officials did not immediately say what prompted deputies to open fire.
The suspect, a man in his 30s, was struck at least once. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A handgun was recovered.
