Armed suspect fatally shot by LA County deputies after chase

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:34 AM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies fatally shot an armed suspect during a foot chase that ended in a Watts housing project.

Deputy Trina Schrader says deputies on patrol Wednesday evening noticed a suspicious vehicle parked facing the wrong way on a street.

When they approached, a man standing outside the car began to run. Schrader says the suspect, armed with a handgun, led deputies into the Nickerson Gardens housing development, where he was shot.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted deputies to open fire.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was struck at least once. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A handgun was recovered.

