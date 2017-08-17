More Politics News

Town official suspended after being accused of racist slur

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:18 AM

DUDLEY, Mass.

An official in a Massachusetts town has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly posting a racist slur on Facebook in the wake of the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The town administrator in Dudley says Highway Superintendent Daniel Gion will remain on paid leave at least until Selectmen meet Monday.

The Telegram & Gazette (http://bit.ly/2wdmTZB ) reports that Gion was participating in a Facebook discussion on Monday night about a CNN debate broadcast earlier about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend. The comment was apparently in reference to CNN commentator Symone Sanders, who is black. Gion is white.

Gion told the newspaper his is not that racist, the comment was made "in the heat of the moment" and was "a stupid thing to do."

