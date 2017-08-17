More Politics News

Embattled Kentucky councilman denied federal medical leave

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:14 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

An embattled Kentucky city councilman has been denied medical leave.

News outlets report Louisville Councilman Dan Johnson announced Aug. 10 he was taking a 90-day leave, hours after five colleagues moved to impeach him over sexual harassment claims. Johnson said he was experiencing severe neck pain and would seek time under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Thomas McAdam, Johnson's lawyer, says the Jefferson County Attorney's Office informed him Johnson is ineligible because the federal law excludes elected officials as employees.

Johnson says he will still take time off. McAdam says Johnson will be paid his usual salary.

Councilwoman Jessica Green says Johnson grabbed her backside during a photo shoot. He's also accused of exposing his backside to an aide of Councilwoman Angela Leet. Johnson has denied any intentional wrongdoing.

