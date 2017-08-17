Zimbabwe leader in South Africa as wife accused of assault

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa as his wife is accused of assaulting a young model.
Mugabe flew into Pretoria with his entourage late Wednesday night, apparently to help his wife with the ongoing scandal. The Zimbabwean president arrived early for a regional summit of southern African nations.
The model who accuses Zimbabwe's first lady of assault has been offered help by a prominent lawyer who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius.
Gerrie Nel, a former state prosecutor who now works as a private prosecutor for AfriForum, an organization that primarily represents the rights of South Africa's white Afrikaner minority, said he will offer legal help to Gabriella Engels, the 20-year-old woman who filed a complaint of assault against Grace Mugabe.
