FILE -- In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe addresses party supporters at an event to mark her husband, Zimbabean Presdient Robert Mugabe's upcoming 93rd birthday in Harare, Zimbabwe. Mugabe has requested diplomatic immunity over an allegation that she assaulted a young model in Johannesburg earlier this week. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo
Zimbabwe leader in South Africa as wife accused of assault

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 8:08 AM

JOHANNESBURG

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has arrived in South Africa as his wife is accused of assaulting a young model.

Mugabe flew into Pretoria with his entourage late Wednesday night, apparently to help his wife with the ongoing scandal. The Zimbabwean president arrived early for a regional summit of southern African nations.

The model who accuses Zimbabwe's first lady of assault has been offered help by a prominent lawyer who secured the murder conviction of Oscar Pistorius.

Gerrie Nel, a former state prosecutor who now works as a private prosecutor for AfriForum, an organization that primarily represents the rights of South Africa's white Afrikaner minority, said he will offer legal help to Gabriella Engels, the 20-year-old woman who filed a complaint of assault against Grace Mugabe.

