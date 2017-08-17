More Politics News

58 dead in 3 days in renewed Philippine anti-drug bloodshed

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 6:53 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine police say they have killed at least 26 more drug offenders in overnight gunbattles in the capital, bringing the death toll in the president's renewed crackdown to 58 in the last three days.

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his satisfaction with the new spike in drug killings and reassured law enforcers Thursday he would ensure they will not rot in jail if they get entangled in lawsuits.

Manila police Chief Superintendent Joel Napoleon Coronel says 26 drug suspects were killed and more than 70 others arrested across the congested city in overnight police assaults.

The deaths followed the killings of 32 suspects in separate police anti-drug raids Tuesday in Bulacan province north of Manila under Duterte's notoriously bloody campaign that has horrified rights groups.

