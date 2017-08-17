Mayor orders religious shrine removed from state land

Workers have removed a shrine worshipped by a New Jersey city's Mexican community in order to restore the separation of church and state.
Paterson Mayor Hector Lora ordered the shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe taken down on Wednesday from land owned by the state Transportation Department, where it has stood for 14 years.
Lora tells The Record (https://njersy.co/2uRq9Wa ) the city has offered to relocate the shrine for six months, but the suggestions were rejected.
The wooden log enclosed in a glass case was surrounded by statues, candles and floral displays. They were given to the group which has maintained the shrine since a Mexican teen claimed to have seen the face of the Virgin Mary in the stump in 2003.
The group is looking to relocate it.
