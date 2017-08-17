More Politics News

Syrian actress who rallied crowds against Assad dies

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 6:27 AM

BEIRUT

Syrian opposition groups say Fadwa Suleiman, a Syrian actress who took center stage at anti-government protests in the early days of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, has died. She was 46.

The Syrian National Coalition opposition group said Thursday that Suleiman passed away in Paris after a long struggle with illness. Friends confirmed she had passed away from a chronic illness.

Suleiman, who hails from Assad's minority Alawite sect, became a hero to many for taking a stand against his family's decades-old rule. She often appeared at peaceful protests in the central city of Homs, giving speeches to inspire the crowds.

She fled to Paris in 2012, fearing for her life as security forces intensified their crackdown on dissent and killed and jailed opponents.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video