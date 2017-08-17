Burials continue after deadly Sierra Leone mudslides

Family of victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent wait to identify their bodies at Connaught hospital morgue in Sierra Leone, Freetown, Wednesday, Aug. 16 , 2017. Family members lined up in the pouring rain to identify their loved ones’ remains following mudslides and floods in the capital that killed more than 300 people. The death toll is expected to rise as search efforts continue, and the risk of further mudslides remains. Manika Kamara AP Photo