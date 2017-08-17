Shopkeeper pleads guilty to food stamp fraud and theft

A Pennsylvania convenience store owner has admitted to defrauding the federal food stamp program of $85,000.
Forty-one-year-old Atif Imran, of Homestead, pleaded guilty to fraud and theft charges in federal court in Pittsburgh this week. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2i4GfcX ) Imran's attorney indicated during the trial that Imran has entered into a civil agreement with the U.S. Attorney's office to pay full restitution.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Callahan says Imran was aware that food stamp rules prohibited the exchange of food stamp benefits for cash, but did so anyway.
Imran's sentencing hearing is scheduled Dec. 14.
