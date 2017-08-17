More Politics News

Mississippi holds on to state flag with Confederate symbol

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

August 17, 2017 4:00 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

White supremacists waved the Confederate battle flag amid weekend violence in Virginia, prompting critics to say Mississippi should remove the symbol from its state banner.

Critics said the same thing two years ago after an avowed white supremacist killed black worshippers in South Carolina, and nothing changed.

The same leaders who control Mississippi flag legislation remain in office, with the Republican governor and lieutenant governor still saying flag design should be determined by a statewide election.

Voters rejected a change in a 2001 referendum.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag featuring the Confederate battle emblem — a red field topped by a blue tilted cross dotted with 13 white stars.

Supporters say the flag represents history, while opponents say it harkens to slavery and segregation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video