President Trump's ardent backers support him more than ever

President Donald Trump's most ardent champions are sticking by him, happy to absolve him of any wrong in the blame game over the deadly weekend violence at a rally of white supremacists.
Some Republican members of Congress have criticized Trump's back and forth response since a car slammed into a crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people. Trump's insistence that "both sides" bear responsibility for the violence has sparked anger among many Americans.
But many of the men and women who helped elect Trump seem unfazed Wednesday by the current outcry over his statements what happened during the rally by white nationalists protesting the city's decision to remove a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Comments