Dr. Charles Thomson, 92, of Sun City, Ariz., gets in his golf cart after talking about his support for President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Sun City, Ariz.
Dr. Charles Thomson, 92, of Sun City, Ariz., gets in his golf cart after talking about his support for President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Sun City, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo
Dr. Charles Thomson, 92, of Sun City, Ariz., gets in his golf cart after talking about his support for President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Sun City, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

More Politics News

President Trump's ardent backers support him more than ever

By ANITA SNOW and MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press

August 17, 2017 3:54 AM

SUN CITY, Arizona

President Donald Trump's most ardent champions are sticking by him, happy to absolve him of any wrong in the blame game over the deadly weekend violence at a rally of white supremacists.

Some Republican members of Congress have criticized Trump's back and forth response since a car slammed into a crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring 19 other people. Trump's insistence that "both sides" bear responsibility for the violence has sparked anger among many Americans.

But many of the men and women who helped elect Trump seem unfazed Wednesday by the current outcry over his statements what happened during the rally by white nationalists protesting the city's decision to remove a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video