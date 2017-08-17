Trump increasingly isolated as business panels dismantled

President Donald Trump has abruptly dismantled two of his White House business councils_an apparent attempt to manage his increasing isolation and the continued fallout from his combative comments on racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Trump announced the action via tweet after one of the panels had already agreed to disband earlier in the day. A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame on "both sides" for the violence at a white supremacists rally.
The decision comes as the White House tried to deal with the repercussions from Trump's defiant remarks a day earlier.
Some Republicans and scores of Democrats denounced Trump's statements and called for an apology. Most of those Republicans, including congressional leaders, did not specifically criticize the president.
