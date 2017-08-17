In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump points to members of the media as he answers questions in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Republican leaders on Wednesday tiptoed around Trump's extraordinary comments on white supremacists.
In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump points to members of the media as he answers questions in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Republican leaders on Wednesday tiptoed around Trump's extraordinary comments on white supremacists. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
In this Aug. 15, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump points to members of the media as he answers questions in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Republican leaders on Wednesday tiptoed around Trump's extraordinary comments on white supremacists. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

More Politics News

Trump increasingly isolated as business panels dismantled

By JULIE BYKOWICZ and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

August 17, 2017 3:42 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has abruptly dismantled two of his White House business councils_an apparent attempt to manage his increasing isolation and the continued fallout from his combative comments on racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump announced the action via tweet after one of the panels had already agreed to disband earlier in the day. A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame on "both sides" for the violence at a white supremacists rally.

The decision comes as the White House tried to deal with the repercussions from Trump's defiant remarks a day earlier.

Some Republicans and scores of Democrats denounced Trump's statements and called for an apology. Most of those Republicans, including congressional leaders, did not specifically criticize the president.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video