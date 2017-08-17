More Politics News

Election worker gets house arrest for marking ballots

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 3:02 AM

MIAMI

A Florida elections worker convicted of fraud will not face jail time.

The Miami Herald reports that 74-year-old Gladys Coego received two years of house arrest and three years of probation during a Wednesday hearing. She had pleaded guilty to filling out somebody else's absentee ballot.

Coego was hired by a temp agency and working as an elections support specialist at the Miami-Dade election office last October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Her job was to open, count and sort vote-by-mail absentee ballots.

Police say fellow workers saw her marking absentee ballots for Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado, who ultimately lost to incumbent Carlos Gimenez. Coego used a pen smuggled into the ballot-sorting room inside her purse. She had no connection to the Regalado campaign.

