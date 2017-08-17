More Politics News

Governor wants stronger laws after 84 Great Danes seized

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 12:13 AM

WOLFEBORO, N.H.

New Hampshire's governor wants to strengthen the state's animal cruelty laws after more than 80 neglected Great Danes were removed from a mansion.

Christina Fay was charged in June with two counts of animal cruelty following the discovery of 84 dogs in her Wolfeboro home. Police and animal welfare workers said animal feces was found throughout the mansion, and veterinarians brought in by The Humane Society of the United States said many of the animals had eye problems, skin conditions and viral infections.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) will join Humane Society officials and some of the dogs at the Wolfeboro Police Department on Thursday to announce his support for strengthening the state's animal cruelty laws.

Fay's trial is scheduled to begin in October. She has pleaded not guilty.

