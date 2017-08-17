More Politics News

New York backyards off-limits to neighborly video snooping

The Associated Press

August 17, 2017 12:07 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Spying on your neighbor's backyard barbecue with video surveillance is now illegal in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill cracking down on the unauthorized invasion of privacy by video surveillance in the backyard. The bill's sponsor, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein, says he has heard from people around the state who have been victimized by this practice.

The Democratic governor says the legislation will give people legal recourse to sue a neighbor who records activities in their backyard with the intent to harass, threaten or annoy them.

Unlawful surveillance was made a crime in 2003, but it only applied to places where there's an expectation of privacy like bathrooms and dressing rooms.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video