Embattled W.Va. funeral home owner receives more suspensions

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 11:53 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A West Virginia funeral home owner whose license had been temporarily suspended has now been banned from providing transport services to the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a potential breach of confidentiality.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the state Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health and Chief Medical Examiner's Office said in a letter dated Monday that each of Chad Harding's five businesses cannot transport bodies to the OCME for autopsies or transport bodies from the OCME to other funeral homes.

OCME administrator Matt Izzo wrote in the letter at least one business was in possession of confidential government documents that appeared to have been taken from OCME personnel files and decedent case files.

Harding's license was temporarily suspended in July for business practices.

