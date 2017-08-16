Baltimore to pay ex-deputy $98K to drop free speech lawsuit

The city of Baltimore will pay $98,000 to a former deputy who sued the sheriff for firing him after he spoke out about a raid during which he was shot.
The Baltimore Sun reports the city's Board of Estimates will pay James Lane on Wednesday, following a $160,000 settlement approved by Maryland's Board of Public Works in January. Lane will drop the First Amendment lawsuit against Baltimore City Sheriff John W. Anderson.
The lawsuit stems from a 2008 arrest that Lane took part in and during which he was shot in the face. An internal investigation concluded the suspect shot him, but Lane suspected another officer accidentally shot him. Court documents say superiors ignored his doubts.
He was fired after speaking to the media about an alleged cover-up in 2010.
