Protesters march down North Broad Street in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Matt Slocum AP Photo
Thousands rally against white supremacy, rebuke bigotry

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:52 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Thousands of people rallying against white supremacists have marched through the streets of downtown Philadelphia.

Wednesday's event was called the Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally. The name is a reference to Charlottesville, Virginia, where a rally of white nationalists, Ku Klux Klan members and neo-Nazis over the weekend led to violent confrontations with counter-protesters and the death of a woman run over by a car.

Some people also have referred to the Philadelphia event as Unmasking White Supremacy in Philadelphia.

About 2,000 protesters marched from the Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue and down Broad Street.

Mass transit bus service has been delayed or detoured because of the protest. Police are monitoring what's going on.

Organizers say they have to "boldly rebuke all forms of bigotry."

