New Arizona House member appointed to fill vacancy

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:17 PM

PHOENIX

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has appointed a longtime school administrator to fill a vacancy in the Arizona House of Representatives.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Goodyear resident Geraldine Peten to the seat representing Legislative District 4. The district runs from the suburbs west of Phoenix south to the Mexican border and includes Yuma and parts of west Tucson.

Peten replaces former Rep. Jesus Rubalcava, who announced last month that he would resign effective July 28. The freshman Democratic lawmaker was facing scrutiny from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission for his use of public campaign-finance funds in the 2016 election.

Under state law on filling vacancies, Peten is also a Democrat.

