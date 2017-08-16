More Politics News

Police: Swastikas spray painted on driveway, street

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 7:42 PM

LAKEWOOD, Ohio

Police say two swastikas were spray painted on a home's driveway and another on the street in front of a nearby house in northeast Ohio.

Lakewood police say the Nazi symbols on the driveway in the Cleveland suburb were discovered Wednesday morning by the home's residents.

Police say one of the residents reported his vehicle windows were smashed between Monday night and Tuesday morning and the swastikas were painted on the driveway between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The residents told police they don't believe they were targeted for any specific reason.

Police found another swastika painted on the street.

The swastikas have been removed.

Police say they don't consider the painting of the swastikas a hate crime, but are investigating it as vandalism. They had no immediate suspects.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video