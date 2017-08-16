Remains found in northwest Missouri identified as teen's

FILE - In this June 8, 2007, file photo, Rhonda Beckford looks around in her daughter, 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky's room during an interview in Belton, Mo. Authorities say human remains found in April 2017 in rural northwest Missouri are those of the 17-year-old girl who was last seen 10 years ago. Belton police Lt. Brad Swanson said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 16, that the FBI confirmed the remains were those of Kara Kopetsky. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo