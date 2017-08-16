5 Things to Know in Florida for Aug. 17

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
FLORIDA MAN PLEADS GUILTY IN 2016 JEWISH CENTER BOMB PLOT
A U.S. Department of Justice statement said 41-year-old James Gonzalo Medina of Hollywood pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami federal court to a federal hate crime and a charge of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. Authorities said Medina admitted to planning to attack the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center. Medina was arrested in April 2016 after approaching the center with a fake bomb provided by an undercover FBI informant.
DEPUTY CHARGED WITH LEAKING AIRPORT SHOOTING VIDEO TO TMZ
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Deputy Michael Dingman "chose to tarnish the badge." Dingman was arrested Wednesday after being accused of leaking to TMZ surveillance video of Esteban Santiago fatally shooting five people and wounding six others last Jan. 6 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. TMZ posted the video two days after the shooting.
EX-US REP. CORRINE BROWN WON'T GET NEW TRIAL IN SHAM CHARITY CASE
U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan's rulings were issued Wednesday. The 70-year-old Brown was convicted of taking money from the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms. Brown wanted the verdicts thrown out, arguing the judge should not have removed a juror who said he believed Brown was innocent based on guidance he'd received from "the Holy Spirit."
MAN CHARGED WITH SETTING OFF EXPLOSIVE AT MCDONALD'S
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested 55-year-old Kenneth Capo late Tuesday for last month's explosion at an Orlando-area McDonald's restaurant. No one was hurt. Capo faces charges of possession and discharging of a destructive device. Court records showed no attorney listed for him.
PUBLIC INPUT SOUGHT FOR BUILDING MEMORIAL TO PULSE VICTIMS
The foundation for the Pulse nightclub memorial said Wednesday that next month's panel would include officials from memorials constructed to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and the Oklahoma City bombing. Also invited is the curator of a historic house-museum designed by famed architect Philip Johnson and an Indiana University professor who is an expert on memorials.
Comments