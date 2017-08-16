More Politics News

NY Times' editorial page editor: No apology for Sarah Palin

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 6:31 PM

NEW YORK

The editorial page editor of The New York Times has been grilled in federal court by a lawyer for Sarah Palin, who's suing over an editorial that linked right-wing political rhetoric to the 2011 shooting of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

The newspaper published the editorial in June after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES').

The piece originally accused a Palin political action committee of distributing a map depicting Democratic lawmakers beneath crosshairs.

Later, the newspaper issued a correction noting that the map actually showed electoral districts in crosshairs, not people.

Times editorial page editor James Bennet testified Wednesday that the newspaper didn't apologize to Palin for the error.

A federal judge plans to rule on whether Palin's lawsuit can proceed.

