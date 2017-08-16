Planned Guinness brewery gets liquor license for taproom

The company that owns Guinness beer has been granted a liquor license for its planned taproom in Maryland.
Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a news release Wednesday that Diageo North America has been granted a liquor license for people to drink at the facility and taproom.
The company is reviving a historic building for a combined a packaging and warehousing operation and a taproom.
Visitors will be able to tour the brewery, sample experimental beers in the taproom and purchase Guinness merchandise at the retail store.
Guinness says it is investing $50 million in the project, which will create about 70 jobs in the county.
