More Politics News

MEMA chief is returning to private sector

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:20 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

The director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency is stepping down and returning to the private sector.

Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday praised the service of Bruce Fitzgerald, calling him "a trusted adviser in all areas of emergency management and homeland security."

Fitzgerald, who will leave the post in mid-September, has been with MEMA for more than 14 years. During that time, he worked to improve Maine's preparedness and response to disasters.

LePage said Deputy Director Peter Rogers will serve as acting director until a permanent appointment is made.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video