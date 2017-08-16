More Politics News

Citizen's police review board requested for W.Va. city

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:14 PM

WHEELING, W.Va.

Members of the West Virginia NAACP have requested the creation of a citizens' police review board for one of the state's largest cities.

News outlets report West Virginia NAACP President Owens Brown and the Wheeling NAACP proposed the creation of an independent board to analyze the Wheeling Police Department at Tuesday's city council meeting. The board would be made up of local citizens from different religious and fraternal organizations.

Browns says he's heard from community members who feel that police are stopping and harassing them, and that there's no check on the department's authority.

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says he created an office of professional standards within the department to investigate complaints.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says he'd speak to council members and city administrators to determine a response.

