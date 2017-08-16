Report: Providers resort to cops for kids with disabilities

This undated photo provided by Amanda Bartlett shows Bartlett and her son Jaden. Maine youth with severe mental illness are coming into contact with police for the same behaviors for which they’re receiving treatment, according to a recent report released by an advocacy group for individuals with disabilities. Bartlett said her 17-year-old son, Jaden, has been incarcerated at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland as she searched for appropriate care for his autism and other diagnosed disabilities in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. She said Jaden has faced ten criminal charges, and is leaving Long Creek this week after several months to head to a new residential treatment program in Windham. Amanda Bartlett AP Photo