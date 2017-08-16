Residents vote to replace recalled city councilman

Voters are heading to the polls to replace a Rhode Island city councilman who lost a recall election after he was indicted on embezzlement charges.
Residents in Providence's Ward 3 are voting Wednesday between Democrat Nirva LaFortune, Republican David Lallier Jr. and independent Christopher Reynolds.
The special election is being held to replace Kevin Jackson, who served on the Providence City Council for 23 years. Jackson was recalled by voters May 2 after being charged with embezzling $127,000 from a youth sports organization he founded.
Jackson has pleaded not guilty.
The polls for Wednesday's election close at 8 p.m.
