Convictions upheld for 4 executives accused of Ponzi scheme

A federal appeals court upheld the fraud convictions of four people involved in the collapse of a business that caused losses to investors around the country.
The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2x4XyNF ) the convictions were upheld on Tuesday for the three family members and corporate lawyer who were executives of a national property management company. They are accused of becoming a Ponzi scheme, where money from new investors is used to pay earlier investors.
Douglas Swenson, his sons Jeremy Swenson and David Swenson and attorney Mark Ellison deny any wrongdoing. They say they 2008 downturn in the economy forced them into bankruptcy.
The panel upheld all but $3.4 million of the combined $277 million in restitution that the four men had been ordered to pay back to investors who lost money.
